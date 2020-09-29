Liverpool fans won’t see Thiago for a while as Spaniard’s injury dampens mood after brilliant performance

All week we were excited to see Thiago against Arsenal, but Liverpool quickly made us forget about his absence at Anfield last night, with a sublime showing and a 3-1 win.

Every player, to a man, was exceptional – and we didn’t miss the mercurial midfielder in any way, shape or form.

The prospect of fitting him into this already legendary side is a mouthwatering one, in fact!

But we won’t see Thiago midweek against Arsenal, nor next weekend v Aston Villa, sadly – which means we won’t be able to watch the no.6 until after the international break – which is three weeks away.

That means Thiago could return for the Everton game on October 17 – but again – we’d be surprised if Jurgen Klopp threw him back into a Merseyside Derby on the back of an injury – and consider the home match v Sheffield United on October 24 more likely.

Still, on the back of the show we put on last night, Thiago is simply a luxury to use as Klopp sees fit – given Fabinho is already the best defensive midfielder on the planet.

