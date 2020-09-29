‘Sucks the joy out of our games…’ Liverpool fans on Twitter confused by Martin Tyler’s commentary – again

The last time we can remember Martin Tyler getting excited by a Liverpool goal is when Mo Salah blasted in from distance against Chelsea at Anfield in the 2018/19 season.

That was a while ago, you know.

We won the title last season, but every time the Reds bagged, the veteran commentator seemed to sigh in disappointment – and it was no different last night.

Diogo Jota scored a lovely volley on debut, but Tyler seemed gutted there was no handball in the buildup. This is a familiar pattern and something Liverpool fans have gotten used to over the past few seasons – basically when Jurgen Klopp’s side got really, really good!

Fans on Twitter always call him out on it – and last night was no exception.

Liverpool were great. We’re champions and put in a breathtaking performance – but Tyler finds this very tiresome.

He’s like a passive aggressive mother in law making sly digs on how tidy your house is. A right bore.

