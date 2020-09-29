‘Sucks the joy out of our games…’ Many LFC fans on Twitter confused by Martin Tyler’s commentary – again

The last time we can remember Martin Tyler getting excited by a Liverpool goal is when Mo Salah blasted in from distance against Chelsea at Anfield in the 2018/19 season.

That was a while ago, you know.

We won the title last season, but every time the Reds bagged, the veteran commentator seemed to sigh in disappointment – and it was no different last night.

Diogo Jota scored a lovely volley on debut, but Tyler seemed gutted there was no handball in the buildup. This is a familiar pattern and something Liverpool fans have gotten used to over the past few seasons – basically when Jurgen Klopp’s side got really, really good!

Fans on Twitter always call him out on it – and last night was no exception.

Liverpool were great. We’re champions and put in a breathtaking performance – but Tyler finds this very tiresome.

He’s like a passive aggressive mother in law making sly digs on how tidy your house is. A right bore.

I wish i could mute Martin Tyler — kimberley (@kimberleyxlfc) September 28, 2020

Sky Sports give you the option to not have crowd noise, can there be an option to not have Martin Tyler as well? #LIVARS — JamesB (@_JBaillie_) September 28, 2020

Listening to Martin Tyler suffering his way through our games is what I'm here for — Chris Thornton (@chr12_thornton) September 28, 2020

Martin Tyler when the third went in. pic.twitter.com/DyFSfklPHI — Ian Rule (@IJ_Rule) September 28, 2020

The only thing sloppy about tonight was Martin Tyler’s commentary — Lfc Kev (@Kev1Lfc) September 28, 2020

Gary Neville wanting Mane off early, Martin Tyler praying for an Arsenal equaliser, Roy Keane calling Liverpool sloppy at times. Klopp just shut the lot of these United roasters up with that interview #LFC #Liverpool — Pete Dobosz (@PeteDobosz) September 28, 2020

Gotta laugh at Martin Tyler desperate for an Arsenal goal in the 92nd minute which “could change things”. Anyway, 3/3 for the Mighty Red Men! #LFC — BigTone (@_BigToneP) September 28, 2020