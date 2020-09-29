Surprising Keita stat from Arsenal win suggests a bright future for the Liverpool star

Naby Keita’s start against Arsenal at Anfield last night was his fifth on the bounce for Liverpool in the Premier League, which may surprise a few to learn that’s the first time he’s done that.

The Guinean joined the Reds two years ago and hasn’t managed to string together enough games to truly convince Jurgen Klopp he’s more deserving than Gini Wijnaldum.

The arrival of Thiago Alcantara this summer had some supporters wondering if Keita even had a future at Anfield, but those concerns have now been put to rest.

As tweeted by Opta’s Michael Reid, our No.8 is finally putting together a consistent run of games. See below:

Including the final two fixtures of 2019-20, Naby Keita is starting five consecutive league matches for the very first time for Liverpool. Finally putting together a consistent run of games in the side. #LFC #LIVARS — Michael Reid (@michael_reid11) September 28, 2020

Keita has always shown flashes of his ability at Liverpool, but inconsistencies in continuity has made it hard for Klopp to completely trust the midfielder.

To us, it seems like the Guinean is being turned into a mini-Wijnaldum – in that he’s being used to break up play, recycle possession and create.

If so, that means we won’t be seeing the exciting Keita we all watched in YouTube highlight reels – but it does mean we could see the best of the midfielder.

The Guinean is one of the finest players around in his position, but is yet to really make an impact at Anfield. Given he’s now started five games on the bounce, we could finally be about to see Keita season.