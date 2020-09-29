Thiago’s absence is due to positive coronavirus test; Club issues statement; Midfielder has mild symptoms and in isolation

The reason Thiago played no part in Liverpool’s Monday night win over Arsenal, with the club not explaining what his injury was, is because he has coronavirus.

Our no.6 tested positive and is now in isolation, as per the Premier League rules. As a result, he will not feature on Thursday or at the weekend v Aston Villa.

The club has issued a statement declaring that Thiago has only mild symptoms and is on the mend.

“It is the choice of each individual whether they reveal publicly the outcome of a COVID-19 test, LFC first-team doctor, Dr Jim Moxon, said.

“We have followed all the protocols to the letter and Thiago is OK. He will be self-isolating now as per the guidelines and hopefully he’ll be back with us soon.”

This is rubbish news, especially considering Thiago has only just joined the club – and we hope to see him back in full health soon.

We’d have to assume no other players have tested positive, as everyone we’d have expected to be available on Monday was – which is good news.

The club will be taking it seriously and obeying appropriate measures – and we’re sure the squad is in good hands.