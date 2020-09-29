(Video) Brilliant van Dijk compilation shows exactly why forwards can’t beat him

This Liverpool squad, namely Bobby Firmino, Mo Salah and Sadio Mane, are pressing machines and often force opposition defenders into making errors.

Teams looking to get one over the Reds may think to fight fire with fire, but one man typically puts a stop to that before it can fester — Virgil van Dijk.

He’s one of the reasons Liverpool can’t be pressed the same way Jurgen Klopp instructs his men.

The Dutchman is capable of launching an 80-yard pass to one of the forwards without breaking a sweat, he doesn’t care about trying to carefully offload the ball to a midfielder.

A compilation by @FC_Comps on Twitter really exemplifies what we’re talking about – take a look at the video below (via Sky Sports):