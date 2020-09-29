(Video) “Daylight robbery!” – AFTV’s complete meltdown over Anfield loss with angry, shouty rant

It seems some Gunners fans didn’t take the 3-1 loss to Liverpool at Anfield too well last night.

Troopz of Arsenal Fan TV fame featured in an explosive video in which the supporter got a little bit shouty.

In the clip (below) the … passionate fan is reacting to Hector Bellerin being given a yellow card, screaming “daylight robbery!”

Honestly, we’re a little dumbfounded by his reaction, but maybe he still had Sadio Mane’s early challenge on Kieran Tierney still in his mind.

Either way, it’s glorious to see the Reds winding up opposition fans, so take a look at the video below (via AFTV):