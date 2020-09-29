(Video) Fabinho’s dominant performance v Arsenal: big tackles, hold-up play & sharp passing

Fabinho was back playing in his more familiar role as holding midfielder last night as Liverpool beat Arsenal 3-1 at Anfield.

The Brazilian was used as an auxiliary centre-half against Chelsea last week – and, to be fair, put in a monster performance.

Joe Gomez returned for the Reds and took his place at the back, while the wait for Joel Matip’s return to fitness goes on, and the Englishman dropped a performance straight out of the top drawer – you can watch his personal highlights here.

Fabinho was an absolute rock in midfield for the Reds, with Arsenal barely able to get out of their own half for large portions of the game.

His personal highlights are below and include some fantastic examples of his hard-tackling, hold-up play and passing abilities.

Take a watch (via Sky Sports):