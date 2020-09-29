(Video) Joe Gomez’s world-class performance v Arsenal: Dribbles, blocks and sweet passes

Joe Gomez was back to his best last night – all the more impressive considering he missed the past two games injured.

In fact, he was just as imperious as the world’s best centre-back, Virgil van Dijk, alongside him.

Gomez made the most dribbles (four)of any player on the pitch – and only Rob Holding committed more successful tackles.

We really liked how confident he was on the ball – and his ability to knock it past an attacker and be press-resistant thanks to his pace was noticeable.

Joel Matip might be out, but while Gomez and VVD are fit, it’s no problem.