(Video) Jota has only ‘20%’ understanding of Liverpool’s tactics and still played ‘incredibly,’ says Klopp

Diogo Jota came on and could have had a hat-trick last night.

The Portugal international missed a sitter, had a chance stolen off him by Mo Salah and then finished with aplomb on the half-volley!

It was a brilliant cameo and whets the appetite for Thursday, when we’re pretty sure the 23-year-old will get his first start of the campaign in the EFL Cup fixture v Arsenal.

Jurgen Klopp was delighted with Jota’s contribution, intimating it was all the more impressive as the attacker has only a 20% understanding of what is currently required of Liverpool’s left-wing role.

Below, you can see Klopp’s discussion of his new signing in his post-match press-conference.

Think it’s fair to say he’s quite impressed!