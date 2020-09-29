(Video) Jota has only ‘20%’ understanding of Liverpool’s tactics and still played ‘incredibly,’ says Klopp

Diogo Jota came on and could have had a hat-trick last night.
The Portugal international missed a sitter, had a chance stolen off him by Mo Salah and then finished with aplomb on the half-volley!
It was a brilliant cameo and whets the appetite for Thursday, when we’re pretty sure the 23-year-old will get his first start of the campaign in the EFL Cup fixture v Arsenal.
Jurgen Klopp was delighted with Jota’s contribution, intimating it was all the more impressive as the attacker has only a 20% understanding of what is currently required of Liverpool’s left-wing role.
Below, you can see Klopp’s discussion of his new signing in his post-match press-conference.
Think it’s fair to say he’s quite impressed!
Klopp says Jota did an incredible job on his Anfield debut, despite only having "20% of the information" on what we do at #LFC 🔥🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/hukldSv32R
— Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) September 29, 2020
