(Video) Liverpool will win the title, says Roy Keane… ‘I have to say that now Klopp had a go at me’

Roy Keane thinks Liverpool are favourites for the Premier League title – joking that he has to say that after the dressing down Jurgen Klopp gave him!

Manchester City actually started this campaign as the Bookies’ favourites, but that’s all changed three games into the season, with Liverpool on nine points and our rivals on three…

Chelsea look fairly shambolic at the back, as do Manchester United – and another potential fighter, Arsenal – were taught a footballing lesson last night.

At EOTK, we believe Liverpool will secure the title – but want to take it one game at a time – just as Klopp’s brilliant Reds will.