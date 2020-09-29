(Video) Mane’s best bits as forward drops Ballon d’Or-worthy performance v. Arsenal

Sadio Mane was by some distance the best player on the pitch as Liverpool beat Arsenal 3-1 at Anfield in the Premier League on Monday night.

The forward scored the Reds’ equaliser, after Alexandre Lacazette gave the guests an early lead completely against the run of play.

Mane continued to be our shining star throughout the game and the Arsenal players just couldn’t contain him, despite their best efforts.

His overall performance was actually crazy and word can’t do him justice to explain just how good he was, so take a look at the video below of his individual highlights.

