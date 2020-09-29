(Video) Trent’s highlights from Arsenal win shows he’s on another level to all other RBs

(Video) Trent's highlights from Arsenal win shows he's on another level to all other RBs

It’s not a coincidence, whenever Trent Alexander-Arnold drops a 10/10 performance – Liverpool have a habit of winning fairly comfortably.

The full-back was on fire last night, setting up fellow assist master Andy Robertson for his goal to put the Reds 2-1 ahead at Anfield last night.

Everything Trent does is absolutely class – from his outrageously accurate passing, bursting runs up the flank and on-the-money crosses – he’s a gem.

His performance against Arsenal proves, if there was any doubt, that he’s the best right-back in the world right now.

Take a watch of the video below (via Sky Sports):

