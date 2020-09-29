(Video) Twitter user spots strange reaction from referee after Alisson denies Lacazette

Alisson was a thorn in Arsenal’s side last night as Liverpool ran out 3-1 winners at Anfield.

The Brazilian was rumoured to be injured the fixture, but we’re more than glad he was passed fit!

As the Gunners were pushing for a second goal in the first-half, Alexandre Lacazette found himself in a 1-v-1 with Ali.

The goalkeeper got the better of the Frenchman, but Twitter user Johnny Walker noticed an interesting reaction by Craig Pawson.

After Alisson turned away the effort, the referee seemingly looked disappointing … well, that’s what the video’s caption suggests.

We’re not sure Johnny is actually onto something here as we think Pawson is just keeping his eye on the ball and turning around – what do you think, Reds?

Take a look at the video below (via Sky Sports):