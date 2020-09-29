(Video) What Keane actually said to rile Klopp: Roy clearly intimated Liverpool were average

Roy Keane and the rest of the Sky Sports studio tried to act like Jurgen Klopp overreacted last night – when Liverpool’s manager went after the Irishman after hearing an accusation that his team were ‘sloppy’ in the 3-1 win against Arsenal.
‘He’s been praising you,’ said David Jones – but when you look at the video of what Keane actually said – it’s very clear he’s making out like Liverpool were average against Arsenal and put in a ‘sign of the champions’ performance: one of those scrappy three pointers that secure titles.
Nonsense. Liverpool put in the best performance of any side in the country this season – one of the best footballing displays of this AND last term.
Klopp was right to scoff at the bizarre analysis.
🗣 "Liverpool are like a machine, they're one of the fittest teams around"
Roy Keane is impressed with Liverpool pic.twitter.com/WoAooN74az
— Football Daily (@footballdaily) September 28, 2020
