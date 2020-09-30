Arsenal predicted XI v. Liverpool: Arteta to turn to youth players amid busy schedule

Liverpool will host Arsenal again tomorrow night as the Premier League giants face off in the EFL Cup.

The Reds beat the Gunners earlier this week in a 3-1 victory, with the away side struggling to get out of their own half for large portions of the game.

The football calendar in England is a little busy at the moment, with Liverpool and Arsenal both playing four games in the space of 14 days.

Teams are expected to get experimental in the EFL Cup – here is our predicted XI for the Reds – and we’ve tried our best to guess who the Gunners will give the nod to.

Bernd Leno can be expected to start in between the sticks, with a strong defensive set-up including David Luiz, Rob Holding, Sead Kolasinac and Hector Bellerin.

Joseph Willock and Dani Cabellos are likely to start in the centre, with Mohamed Elneny potentially making up a midfield trio.

Following a glittering performance against Leicester City in the previous round, Eddie Nketiah is nailed-on to start – with Nicolas Pepe and Reiss Nelson on the wings.

EOTK’s predicted XI for Arsenal: Leno, Luiz, Holding, Kolasinac, Bellerin, Elneny, Willock, Cabellos, Pepe, Nelson, Nketiah