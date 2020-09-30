Brewster to Sheffield Utd looks imminent after buy-back clause accepted & formal bid made – report

Rhian Brewster’s reported move to Sheffield United has seemingly taken a big step closer to fruition.

According to The Telegraph, Liverpool have received a very palatable offer of around £20million for the young forward and are now ready to accept the bid after their demands have been met.

The Reds are adamant a buy-back clause is inserted into the 20-year-old’s new deal to protect their interests.

We at EOTK understand the Blades are viewed as a favourable destination by the Liverpool hierarchy, with manager Chris Wilder earning the trust of the Premier League’s top bosses.

Sheffield Utd are in need of a new option up-front, and have been linked with a sensational move for Daniel Sturridge, but it seems Brewster is the preferred option.

The South Yorkshire outfit have a similar playing style to Jurgen Klopp’s Reds – and this is believed to play a role in convincing the German the youngster will be in good hands.

A move to Sheffield could be exactly what Brewster needs – the young forward proved himself at Swansea City last season, with 11 goals in 22 appearances in the Championship.

Staying in the Premier League this year is arguably more important than remaining at Anfield. Should Brewster prove himself at the very top level, that buy-back clause could become a very attractive option!