Italian politician calls for Serie A to be suspended after 14 new COVID-19 cases at Genoa

Italy’s Undersecretary at the Ministry of Health, Sandra Zampa, has called for Serie A to be suspended again after Genoa confirmed they have 14 new positive COVID-19 cases.

According to the Gazzetta dello Sport, an emergency meeting with league officials is set to take place at 3pm local time this afternoon to thrash out some ideas.

With the international break on the horizon, it may not be a bad time to postpone a few fixtures, namely Juventus v. Napoli and Genoa v. Torino.

Genoa faced Napoli over the weekend and all players involved will have come close enough to each-other to spread the disease.

It’s expected the new round of COVID-19 tests at Serie A clubs will have a swaying impact on what the powers that be in Italy do next.

Closer to home, the Premier League confirmed ten new positive cases in their latest round of results – between all 20 clubs in the division.

The situation at Genoa is dramatically different to what we’re seeing in England at the moment, but it’s perhaps a nod to where we could be in a few weeks.

That’s no guarantee, of course – but it does show us that this virus isn’t going anywhere on its own.