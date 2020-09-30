LFC predicted XI: Jones nailed-on, but Klopp to experiment in second game v. Arsenal in 4 days

Liverpool are up against Arsenal again tomorrow night in the EFL Cup – just four days after beating the Gunners 3-1 in the Premier League.

It’s hard to predicted what Jurgen Klopp will do with his team selections at the best of times.

It’s made even more difficult because the Reds are up against top opposition in a competition the German hasn’t ever made a priority.

But here we go…

Adrian is expected to start in goal after a solid performance in Liverpool’s 7-2 win over Lincoln City last week.

The back four is probably the hardest to nail down, but a set-up of Billy Koumetio, Joe Gomez, Kostas Tsimikas and Neco Williams seems like a good shout.

MORE: Arsenal boss Arteta says Liverpool set the bar in the Premier League ‘many years’ ago

One midfielder certain to start is Curtis Jones, and we’d tip the young Scouser to play alongside James Milner and Naby Keita.

Up top, you’ve simply got to expect Takumi Minamino to get the nod after a glittering start to the season, and we’d suggest Diogo Jota and Xherdan Shaqiri to play alongside the Japan international.

We anticipate Liverpool will mix youth and experience to ensure they’ve got enough to take on Arsenal, but not risk any major players.

EOTK’s predicted XI: Adrian, Koumetio, Gomez, Tsimikas, Williams, Keita, Jones, Milner, Shaqiri, Minamino, Jota