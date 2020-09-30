Manchester City embarrass themselves and new signing Ruben Dias – by selling Koulibaly’s shirt instead

Manchester City last night signed Ruben Dias for £65m, meaning Pep Guardiola has spent a quite absurd £400m+ on defenders and goalkeepers since taking charge at the Etihad.

Alisson and Virgil van Dijk were expensive for Liverpool – but Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez and Andy Robertson, the rest of our backline, cost about £10m.

Upon unveiling Dias, City accidentally broke the news that their first target was obviously Kalidou Koulibaly!

If you click on the tweet below, you’ll see at the bottom of an article on their official website – they offer the chance to ‘WIN A SIGNED Kalidou Koulibaly SHIRT!’

We wonder how this makes the new signing feel?!

City will continue to throw money at problems, and they’ll spend so much, some will no doubt be fixed.

But Liverpool shouldn’t worry. We’re the best side in the country and can continue to build on our six point lead by doing exactly what we’ve done in the past two games.