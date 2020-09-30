New Video shows how Liverpool players reacted to the Salah/Jota miss v Arsenal… ‘Mo! Mo! Mooooo….’

We always love the Inside Anfield videos released by the club. The camerawork is jaw-dropping and you really get a different feel for what went on before, during and after the 90 minutes.

And the latest one which shows the best bits from our win over Arsenal, is predictably great.

One of our favourite moments is at 5:20 – when Mo Salah tried to nick the ball ahead of Diogo Jota after doing excellent work in the buildup.

It wasn’t anything other than a poor decision (which he’s entitled to every now and again given his constant brilliance) but his team-mates let him know about it! ‘Mo! Mo! Mooooooo…….’ you can hear, as well as a collective grown from the touchline.

Salah had just created a gilt-edged chance for Jota which he’d fluffed, so perhaps he just wanted to get the job done himself on this occasion.

It wasn’t to matter though, as Jota, who grew into the game quickly, scored our third goal would put the game to bed.

An insanely good performance by the Reds – and you can remind yourself of it below!