(Photo) Liverpool starlet snapped in training with senior squad ahead of EFL Cup clash

Liverpool youngster Billy Koumetio has been photographed with the senior squad as the Reds’ preparations for the EFL Cup clash with Arsenal continues.

The Premier League champions will play host to the Gunners twice in the space of four days, following a 3-1 win over Mikel Arteta’s men on Monday night.

Koumetio was involved with the senior team during pre-season, but his inclusion in first team training this week suggests further participation.

What do you think, Reds? While not unusual, the focus on Harry Wilson and Marko Grujic has also grabbed our attention in the photos below.

Take a look (via LFC):