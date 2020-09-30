Revealed: earliest date Thiago could return for LFC after COVID-19 diagnosis

News broke around tea time last night that new Liverpool signing Thiago Alcantara had contracted COVID-19.

The club announced that the midfielder will now self-isolate for the appropriate amount of time and all guidelines will continue to be respected.

Thiago missed the Reds’ 3-1 win over Arsenal earlier this week, but now faces at least a couple of weeks on the sidelines.

The isolation period for COVID-19 is currently set at ten days. The Spaniard missed training on Saturday, so we could suppose the earliest possible return date is October 6.

But Jurgen Klopp explained Thiago wouldn’t be “fine” until after the international break, meaning he could return to the field for Liverpool against Everton on October 17.

The midfielder will have given the green light to go public about his diagnosis – to ease concerns over his absence from training – with players (and people in general) not required to disclose details of their health.

Liverpool say Thiago has shown mild symptoms of the virus and is already feeling better.

A 29-year-old athlete is unlikely to feel the full wrath of a coronavirus, but it does highlight just how easy this disease is to spread.