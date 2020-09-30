Thiago posts simple message to Liverpool fans after positive COVID-19 test

Thiago took to Twitter and told Reds it was now ‘Time to heal,’ after news broke of his positive COVID-19 test.

The Spaniard missed out on Monday’s win over Arsenal, with the club not explaining what injury he had picked up – but it’s now clear that coronavirus was in fact the issue.

Thiago’s symptoms are not bad though – and he should be fine to return to training once his isolation period is up – which will be after the international break.

We’re not sure if he’ll head away with Spain, but it’s unlikely, meaning he’ll get a week at Melwood with Jurgen Klopp and Pep Lijnders which will do him good.

With Fabinho excelling at both holding midfield and centre-back this season, it’s interesting to see where Thiago will slot in.

Jurgen Klopp could use him on the left or right of Fabinho, but we reckon the 29-year-old would prefer the controlling no.6 role – which would then see Fab paired alongside Virgil van Dijk at the back…

But Joe Gomez was exceptional v Arsenal and would have something to say about that!

Great problems for Jurgen Klopp to have…