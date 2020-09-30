(Video) Breathtaking clip shows just how effective LFC’s pressing technique is

Since the arrival of Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool have slowly tweaked their playing style until they became the pressing machines we know today.

It started properly during the 2016/17 season, with the Reds keeping a very high line and it really became prevalent when we smashed Bayern Munich using the tactic in 2019.

The high press was also very much evident against Arsenal earlier this week, with the Gunners pretty much pinned in their quarter of the pitch.

A video has emerged online of a segment taken from NBC which shows just how effective this was on Monday night. Take a look below: