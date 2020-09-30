(Video) Lijnders lauds Shaqiri’s versatility and backs Swiss flyer to kick on after injury woes

Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders was on pre-match press conference duty in the absence of Jurgen Klopp today.

The Reds take on Arsenal in the EFL Cup tomorrow night, and the Dutchman has spoke of how impressed he was by Xherdan Shaqiri in the previous round.

The Swiss flyer scored a free-kick in the 7-2 win over Lincoln City and was impressive overall, when he actually played out of his typical position.

Lijnders has spoken of how impressed he was by Shaq and has backed him to kick on after his injury woes.

Take a watch of the video below: