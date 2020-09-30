(Video) Lijnders reveals detail in LFC’s approach to COVID-19 after Thiago diagnosis

Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders has revealed a detail in how the Reds deal with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic at Melwood and Anfield.

Speaking ahead of the EFL Cup clash with Arsenal tomorrow night, the Dutchman said the club does their own rounds of testing after the compulsory Premier League ones.

This was brought up by journalists on the Zoom call with Pep amid the recent diagnosis of Thiago Alcantara, which has perhaps raised concern.

But Lijnders helped ease fears and explained Liverpool are taking the pandemic very seriously, as they have done for months.

Take a watch of the video below: