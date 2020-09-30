(Video) New angle shows Milner’s sheer delight at Diogo Jota’s PL debut goal

Diogo Jota’s first Liverpool goal was a tremendous moment for all on Monday night – but we didn’t quite realise just how happy his team-mates were for him until seeing the Inside Anfield video released today.

At 5:50 in, you can see the Portugal international find the bottom corner of the net – as well as hearing the desperate shouts for handball by the Arsenal defenders…

It hit his chest though, not his arm – and the goal stood – meaning the past three players to score on their Liverpool PL debuts are Jota, Mo Salah and Sadio Mane. If he follows in their path, we’re going to be absolutely laughing…

In the celebration, James Milner comes over with a brilliant smile on his face, but all the Reds are completely buzzing for our new no.20, who doesn’t really have much time to celebrate!

Brilliant watch: