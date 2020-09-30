(Video) Pep Lijnders brands Curtis Jones ‘our most offensive midfielder’ in brilliant speech on Liverpool starlet

We absolutely love hearing Pep Lijnders talking about football.

He nails it every time, and on this occasion, listening to him wax lyrical about Curtis Jones was as satisfying as ever.

Liverpool’s assistant explained how the 19-year-old is actually our most offensive midfielder and that he makes better runs into the box than any of his more senior team-mates.

The look in his face says it all really – it’s great to see how passionate the management is about another Scouser coming through the ranks.

It won’t be long before Trent and Curtis are both bonafide starters. Let’s see if the no.17 can add to his goal tally tomorrow!