(Video) Unreal Sadio Mane pass that got forgotten about v Arsenal

Sadio Mane was like a man possessed against Arsenal.

He craved the ball the entire time and did some magic things when it was at his feet.

It was a little unfair he was subbed off, actually – but his replacement Diogo Jota got on the scoresheet so it was the right decision from Jurgen Klopp!

This back-heel pass is doing the rounds on social media that shows how much fun our no.10 was having…

Mane sends the ball into the path of Fabinho perfectly – it would have been a nicely weighted pass even if he was facing the right way!

At the moment, Sadio is the best footballer in the country, and we’d argue there might not be any better on the planet based on current form.

Long may it continue.