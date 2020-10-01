Champions League draw: Liverpool discover who they’ll face in the group stages

The Champions League draw has now been concluded and Liverpool have been lined up with an exciting trio of clubs from across Europe.

The Reds will compete against Ajax, Atalanta and Midtjylland in the group stages of world football’s most illustrious competition.

Jurgen Klopp will be hoping to make a statement early on and set his sights on finishing top of the pile, which may be a lofty task given the opposition.

Bayern Munich are the reigning champions, but we’re backing the Reds all the way to equal Italian outfit AC Milan on a record seven titles this season.

One major difference this time around is that fans won’t be able to attend fixtures for the foreseeable future, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

That’s not something we experienced in Europe last season, having lost a two-legged affair against master of the dark arts Diego Simeone and his Atletico team.

As the reigning Premier League champions, no-one in our group (D) will be looking forward to testing themselves against us – don’t get it twisted, we are strong favourites.

The Reds will kick-off their Champions League campaign in the fourth week of October.