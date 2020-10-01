Klopp: ‘Without sounding like an Arsenal fan, I love their squad…’ ‘But I love us more’

Jurgen Klopp has praised Arsenal ahead of tonight’s clash in the EFL Cup – suggesting the Gunners have a squad he ‘loves’.

The Reds battered Arsenal 3-1 at Anfield on Monday, but tonight will be a very different game in terms of personnel – with Klopp likely to make ten changes to the side that started – with the only player staying in the side either Joe Gomez or Virgil van Dijk.

Arsenal will also rotate, though, with Mikel Arteta likely to use some of his squad players and more talented Academy starlets as well.

“Again, without sounding like an Arsenal fan, I really love their squad and I love what they do at the moment,” Klopp told the official website.

“But I love us more. I love what we do. I love what we stand for and how we approach our work. I love the humility of our approach and our commitment to be better in each given moment.

“Our supporters expect and deserve each Liverpool team that is selected to represent them in a way that makes them proud. That’s our task tonight. We do not have fans with us at Anfield in person but they are with us still from a distance.

“We know they show the same commitment while watching whichever competition we play in and we will match that with our approach. Again, we can’t promise a result but we can do our best and give all we have.”

We’re very excited to see what Curtis Jones and Takumi Minamino can do – not to mention Diogo Jota.

Jones and Taki both scored braces in the 7-2 win over Lincoln, putting in stellar performances, while Jota was electric on Premier League debut a few days ago…

As a result, he’s earned his start – and we hope to see him offer more tenacity and skill down the left flank.

If we get through tonight, we can realistically start thinking about the EFL Cup as a competition we can win. The squad depth is so impressive right now, that for the first time, we can properly fight on all four fronts.