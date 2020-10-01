Liverpool consider loan deal for young defender who won’t feature in EFL Cup clash

Liverpool will reportedly consider sanctioning a loan deal for promising centre-half Sepp van den Berg this summer.

The 18-year-old hasn’t had the best start to the early stages of his Anfield career, but has garnered interest from Germany and the Netherlands.

According to GOAL’s Neil Jones, the Reds believe the Dutchman would benefit from a season away from Liverpool, having not developed as expected since joining last year.

He won’t feature for Liverpool tonight in the Carabao Cup against Arsenal, having played for Barry Lewtas’ U21 side in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday night.

The clubs interested in van den Berg are unknown, but you’d have to imagine his former side FC Zwolle will be one of the names in the hat.

With Billy Koumetio looking the most likely of the young centre-backs to be next to breakthrough at the club, a loan deal could benefit Sepp greatly.

Ki-Jana Hoever left Liverpool earlier in the window and was believed to be close to his fellow Dutchman, so a fresh start could be just what he needs now.

He probably won’t be alone – Liam Millar is another starlet at the club who the Reds are considering a loan deal for, as per the same GOAL report.