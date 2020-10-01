Liverpool receive bids for duo as Reds hope to recoup £50m before transfer window shuts – report

Liverpool have reportedly received bids for Harry Wilson and Rhian Brewster from Burnley and Sheffield United respectively.

That’s according to GOAL’s Neil Jones, who claims the Reds are hoping to recoup around £50million from their sales – and Marko Grujic’s.

Burnley are said to have bid around £12million for Wilson, whereas the offer from the Blades for Brewster is reportedly closer to £20million.

According to Jones, Liverpool are yet to accept either of these offers but are confident of selling the trio – including Grujic – before the transfer window closes.

The Reds have been smart this summer, striking a cut-price deal for Thiago Alcantara and arranging a lengthy payment period for Diogo Jota, which is initially funded by Ki Jana Hoever’s sale entirely.

Liverpool have agreed a deal with Wolves for Jota at around £45m, with the Reds paying just 10% over the next 12 months, while Hoever is going in the other direction for £9m. Unreal business. — Ste Carson (@sjrcarson) September 18, 2020

Wilson’s potential departure feels very similar to when Ryan Kent left for Rangers – the young Welshman needs to find the a club where he’ll spend many years and become a regular first team player.

That doesn’t seem to be the case at Anfield, which is a shame because the winger has been with the Reds since he was just seven-years-old.

Sheffield Utd’s deal for Brewster will reportedly contain a buy-back clause, with many Liverpool supporters describing the possible transfer as ‘effectively just a loan.’