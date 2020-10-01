Man. City’s 10-year net spend now over £1,000,000,000 – with Liverpool way, way back on £18.5m per window

Manchester City’s record signing of Ruben Dias takes their club net spend to over £1bn since 2010 – incredibly.

In that time, they have won a big haul of trophies, especially since Pep Guardiola took the reins – but have never secured the Champions League – the one the owners, essentially the UAE – want.

ESPN have publicised a list which shows how this compares to City’s rivals. Manchester United are not actually far behind, having spent £900m net – which shows the constant complaints from their fans that they need to spend money are very strange.

Chelsea and Arsenal are both next, between £400m and £500m, with Liverpool in fifth at just £371m.

That’s an average of £37m net-spend per year – or to put it a different way: £18.5m per transfer window.

It just shows the brilliance of the job Jurgen Klopp has done, considering the ease in which we strolled to the title last term and the manner in which we’ve started this one.