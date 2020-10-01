Reason for Xherdan Shaqiri’s EFL Cup absence revealed by Liverpool journalist

Liverpool winger Xherdan Shaqiri was expected to start against Arsenal in the EFL Cup tonight after a glittering performance against Lincoln City in the previous round.

The Reds won that game 7-2 and the Swiss flyer bagged a gorgeous free-kick in the first-half.

Shortly after the team news dropped for the Anfield fixture, GOAL’s Neil Jones explained Shaq’s absence is because of interest from ‘at least two clubs’, with Liverpool unwilling to risk injury.

Shaqiri's omission tonight is down to transfer interest from at least two clubs. No risk taken with him by #LFC as a result. No fitness issue.#LFC — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) October 1, 2020

Interestingly, Marko Grujic and Harry Wilson both started the game for the Reds, despite interest in the duo from clubs in Germany and England.

Shaqiri’s injury record hasn’t been the best over the last two seasons, so perhaps the extra level of caution does actually make some sense.