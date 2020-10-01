Surprise Bundesliga club submit offer to Liverpool for midfielder Marko Grujic – report

Liverpool midfielder Marko Grujic has been linked with a move away from Anfield, since returning from his loan at Hertha Berlin.

It now seems an offer has been made for the Serbian star, with Borussia Monchengladbach making a move with only a few days left of the transfer window.

That’s according to GOAL’s Neil Jones, who claims the Reds are hoping to recoup around £50million for the sales of Grujic, Rhian Brewster and Harry Wilson.

Bids of around £12million and £20million have been submitted for the latter duo, so it could be anticipated the offer for our No.16 is in the ball park of £18million – but that’s just an assumption.

Grujic is expected to take part in the Reds’ League Cup fixture against Arsenal tonight, with midfield options a little tight as Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara are unavailable.

The Serbian slapped an effort into Lincoln City’s net in the previous round, but his performance in the 7-2 win doesn’t seem to have changed the club’s heart.

Grujic joined the Reds in 2016, but has only had one season as part of the squad, spending three of his four years out on loan.

Still considered a talented and very promising player, the Serbian should fetch a pretty penny if Jurgen Klopp has set his mind of selling the midfielder.