(Video) Merson chats absolute nonsense about Curtis Jones & makes bizarre Thiago claim

Paul Merson was on punditry duty on Thursday night as Liverpool played host to Arsenal in the EFL Cup.

Prior to kick-off, the former pro talked about young midfielder Curtis Jones.

Merson claimed the 19-year-old Scouser will soon consider leaving Anfield as his chances of breaking into the senior team are slim.

The Arsenal great said the signing of Thiago will also impede the development of our No.17, despite not playing in the same position.

Obviously, this is absolute waffle – how can this man be paid to give his opinion?!

