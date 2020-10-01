(Video) Minamino rattles the crossbar from three yards out after Jota goes close

So close! During the first-half of Liverpool’s EFL Cup clash with Arsenal, Japan international Takumi Minamino came the closest of everyone on the pitch to opening the scoring.

The forward smashed an effort off the crossbar from just three yards out after new signing Diego Jota went close with a headed effort.

The Portuguese’s effort was saved well by Bernd Leno, but the goalkeeper spilled to Minamino. It may seem a little harsh, but Taki should have buried the chance with the goal gaping.

Take a look at the video below (via Sky Sports):