(Video) “You spend half your f***ing life on the floor”: Sterling blasted by Dyche in explicit rant

Manchester City star Raheem Sterling was hit by an x-rated rant from Burnley boss Sean Dyche after the England international complained about a referee’s decision to award a free-kick.
The forward hacked down Matt Lowton with a strong challenge, but question the call to give a foul.
This sparked fury on the Burnley bench, with Dyche shouting over “are you f****** sure? You spend half your f****** life on the floor, son!”
Sterling was booked for his challenge and didn’t respond to the rant.
Take a look at the video below (via Sky Sports):
🤣 Sean Dyche and Ian Woan letting Raheem Sterling know exactly what the think of him after a dirty challenge on Lowts#twitterclarets #BurnleyFC pic.twitter.com/MHbwBsDFaH
— 𝗧𝘂𝗿𝗳𝗖𝗮𝘀𝘁 𝗣𝗼𝗱𝗰𝗮𝘀𝘁 (@TurfCastPodcast) September 30, 2020
