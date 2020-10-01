(Video) “You spend half your f***ing life on the floor”: Sterling blasted by Dyche in explicit rant

Manchester City star Raheem Sterling was hit by an x-rated rant from Burnley boss Sean Dyche after the England international complained about a referee’s decision to award a free-kick.

The forward hacked down Matt Lowton with a strong challenge, but question the call to give a foul.

This sparked fury on the Burnley bench, with Dyche shouting over “are you f****** sure? You spend half your f****** life on the floor, son!”

Sterling was booked for his challenge and didn’t respond to the rant.

Take a look at the video below (via Sky Sports):