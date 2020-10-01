What (we think) Liverpool’s 26-man first-team squad will look like at end of transfer window

Liverpool will take on this season with maybe the strongest squad we’ve ever had – one that will enable us to compete on all four fronts for the first time since Jurgen Klopp took charge.

But before the window closes, Liverpool will still offload SIX players, if possible – which will hopefully cover much of the cost of the three permanent signings we’ve made.

Below, is a full list of the 26-man squad we believe Klopp will utilise this season – as well as the players the club will now look to offload, preferably permanently, but perhaps on loan, too.

Incomings: None (Thiago, Tsimikas, Jota already signed)

Outgoings: Harry Wilson, Rhian Brewster, Marko Grujic, Sepp van den Berg, Natt Philipps, Ben Woodburn (Ki-Jana Hoever, Dejan Lovren, Ovie Ejaria, Nathaniel Clyne, Adam Lallana, Andy Lonergan, Pedro Chirivella, Loris Karius, Kamil Grabara already out)

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Adrian, Kelleher

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Neco Williams, Virgil van Dijk Joe Gomez, Joel Matip, Billy Koumetio, Andy Robertson, Kostas Tsimikas

Midfielders: Fabinho, Thiago, Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita, Gini Wijnaldum, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, James Milner, Curtis Jones

Forwards: Mo Salah, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Divock Origi, Diogo Jota, Takumi Minamino, Xherdan Shaqiri, Harvey Elliott