Xherdan Shaqiri told to leave Liverpool this summer by former Bayern Munich boss

Liverpool winger Xherdan Shaqiri has been told to leave the Premier League champions and join one of several mid-table Bundesliga sides.

This advice comes from former Bayern Munich and Switzerland boss Ottmar Hitzfeld, who worked with the Swiss flyer on the international stage.

Speaking to Blick (via Inside Futbol), the retired manager said Shaqiri needs to play more often and would be better off quitting Anfield this summer.

“He must be happy again, we all want to see a happy Xherdan again. A change would be good for everyone around him and his fans,” Hitzfeld said.

“A Premier League club with a solid midfield would be a good step, or at a Bundesliga club such as Gladbach, Leverkusen or Wolfsburg.

“He needs to gain a foothold again and get match practice.”

While it’s certainly a luxury having a player as good as Shaqiri in reserve, we at EOTK somewhat agree that the winger needs to play more often.

He’s been struck with injuries over the last couple of seasons, but hopefully he’s now shaken them off and can crack on with getting back to his best.

The Swiss star banged in a gorgeous free-kick against Lincoln City last week as Liverpool stormed to victory by a 7-2 scoreline.

The Reds are in action again tonight, playing host to Premier League rivals Arsenal in the EFL Cup.