‘Edwards is a ninja…’ Many LFC fans react on Twitter as Arsenal journalist ‘baffled’ by genius of Liverpool’s sporting director

Posted by
‘Edwards is a ninja…’ Many LFC fans react on Twitter as Arsenal journalist ‘baffled’ by genius of Liverpool’s sporting director

Liverpool are set to sell Rhian Brewster to Sheffield United for £23.5m, which considering he’s never played a Premier League minute for us, is pretty good business!

We also have inserted a buy-back clause, meaning if he fulfils his undeniable potential, we’ll be able to bring him back for a fair fee.

In the next few days, Liverpool also hope to cash in on Marko Grujic – and are also close to selling Xherdan Shaqiri as well. If all goes to plan, Harry Wilson will be off as well, providing a potential buyer coughs up what LFC want.

We’ve already sold Dejan Lovren and Ki-Jana Hoever – making a small profit on Ovie Ejaria to Reading as well.

If we get those three players out the door, Liverpool could well finish the transfer window with a negative net spend, which is unbelievable considering we’ve brought in three players who directly improve us in areas required: Kostas Tsimikas, Thiago and Diogo Jota.

The first XI and bench is much stronger – and it will have cost us nothing.

No wonder fans on Twitter are celebrating the genius of Michael Edwards, with journalist and Arsenal fan Stephen Larkin ‘baffled’ by how much money we make on our deadwood.

 

 

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top