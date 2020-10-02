‘Edwards is a ninja…’ Many LFC fans react on Twitter as Arsenal journalist ‘baffled’ by genius of Liverpool’s sporting director

Liverpool are set to sell Rhian Brewster to Sheffield United for £23.5m, which considering he’s never played a Premier League minute for us, is pretty good business!

We also have inserted a buy-back clause, meaning if he fulfils his undeniable potential, we’ll be able to bring him back for a fair fee.

In the next few days, Liverpool also hope to cash in on Marko Grujic – and are also close to selling Xherdan Shaqiri as well. If all goes to plan, Harry Wilson will be off as well, providing a potential buyer coughs up what LFC want.

We’ve already sold Dejan Lovren and Ki-Jana Hoever – making a small profit on Ovie Ejaria to Reading as well.

If we get those three players out the door, Liverpool could well finish the transfer window with a negative net spend, which is unbelievable considering we’ve brought in three players who directly improve us in areas required: Kostas Tsimikas, Thiago and Diogo Jota.

The first XI and bench is much stronger – and it will have cost us nothing.

No wonder fans on Twitter are celebrating the genius of Michael Edwards, with journalist and Arsenal fan Stephen Larkin ‘baffled’ by how much money we make on our deadwood.

So we turned a kid we have never used, a fella we’ve loaned out 3 times and a lad that’s played less than 100 mins in 2 seasons into Jota and Thiago Edwards is a ninja — SimonBrundish (@SimonBrundish) October 2, 2020

Hope Brewster absolutely smashes it at Sheff Utd and I think he will. The inserting of a buy-back and getting £23.5m is absolutely boss. It’s nice to actually be doing deals that suit us perfectly. Michael Edwards strikes again. 💪🏻 — Mick Moran (@m1cklfc) October 2, 2020

Can see Liverpool making more from transfers this summer than we've spent on new players before the window is over. And we've massive improved the starting XI and bench with Thiago and Jota. Classic Michael Edwards. — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) October 2, 2020

Michael Edwards get the man a knighthood immediately 👏🏻👏🏻 — ItsStro (@RyanWhamondAWF) October 2, 2020

I'm gutted but f*ck me, give Michael Edwards that Statue, He's a genius. — Scouser Chris (@ScouserChrisLFC) October 2, 2020

Michael Edwards selling a player who has played ZERO ZILCH NADA NADIR minutes of top flight football for £23.5 million. 🐐🐐🐐 https://t.co/0zHf5huWGP — AR (@32GoalsSZN) October 2, 2020

Apparently Michael Edwards has a huge part to play, he seems to be unbelievable at his job going by the deals we do both in and out of the club. — Alan Harper (@Alan_Harper93) October 2, 2020