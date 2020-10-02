FC Midtjylland striker Sory Kaba’s reaction to drawing Liverpool is brilliant

Is Sory Kaba happy?! Is he sad?! Is he just very scared!?

We reckon the forward is actually just very, very excited, actually.

This image of the FC Midtjylland striker reacting to his side drawing us in the Champions League is doing the rounds on Twitter – and we love it.

It shows how big a draw Liverpool are for any side in Europe – and we’re looking forward to the two clashes with the Danes.

We also drew Ajax and Atalanta – two sides who pride themselves on innovate, attacking football – and we bet Jurgen Klopp cannot wait.

We’ve scraped through our Groups the past two seasons, so we hope we can cruise through this one and put in some stellar performances en route.