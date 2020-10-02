Liverpool could do transfer u-turn on winger, says James Pearce

It looked for all the world that Liverpool would offload Harry Wilson this transfer window.

The Welshman was so far down the pecking order, many were extremely surprised to see him make his first ever start for the club last night – in the penalty shootout defeat to Arsenal in the EFL Cup – with Wilson sadly a culprit from 12-yards.

But according to James Pearce in the Athletic, if the Reds offload Xherdan Shaqiri imminently – they may choose to keep Wilson around as a backup – providing Burnley fail to increase their £12m plus £4m in add-ons offer.

We think Shaq is a much better player, actually – and are not convinced Wilson will get any minutes – and would take the money Burnley are offering – especially now we’re out of the EFL Cup.

With Diogo Jota, Taki Minamino and Divock Origi – we have replacements for the front-three – although it looks as though we’ll also be cashing in on Rhian Brewster for around £23m – too.

The Englishman is clinical, but clearly hasn’t impressed Klopp enough with his all-round game to warrant a Premier League debut – and providing a buyback clause is included – it’s probably a smart deal.