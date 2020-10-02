Liverpool could surprisingly sell Marko Grujic to one of two PL clubs for big profit

Marko Grujic has been the fringe player who impressed most in the two EFL Cup games he featured in.

And his performances may have earned him a Premier League switch, too.

According to Dom King in the Mail, Southampton are ‘very keen’ on the Serbian, as are West Ham.

Grujic has previously been linked almost solely to clubs in the Bundesliga, where he has spent the past two years on loan, but by selling to a side in the Premier League, Liverpool increase the chance of making some money on the first permanent signing of Jurgen Klopp’s tenure.

Rhian Brewster will join Sheffield United today for £23m. Liverpool will have the option of buying him back and there is also a 15 per cent sell-on clause for the next 3 years.

Marko Grujic is wanted by Southampton and West Ham. Of the two clubs, Southampton very keen 🔴 — Dominic King (@DominicKing_DM) October 2, 2020

We actually rate Grujic highly. He is combative, physical and increasingly tactically aware – but the reality is he’s miles down our central midfield pecking order.

If we can sell him for £20m, which considering the fact he’s only 24, is a very fair price, the Reds should cash in.

In 2015, he cost us £5.1m, according to BBC Sport.

We imagine he could do very well at Southampton. They have a smart manager in Ralph Hasenhüttl and need to replace Pierre-Emile Højbjerg – who joined Spurs this window.