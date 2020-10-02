Liverpool’s Champions League Group involves less travelling than any other – and thousands of kms less than Manchester City’s

Liverpool’s Champions League Group was drawn yesterday, and we think we did very, very well out of it.

It’s a shame the coronavirus means there’ll be no away trip to Amsterdam for the Ajax clash, but our games with the Dutch, Atalanta and FC Midtjylland are all winnable and will hopefully feature plenty of attacking football.

Importantly, the away trips do not involve much travelling, and in terms of proximity, our Group is the closest to each other – with short flights in all games.

While our Premier League rivals Manchester City have to travel over 5,000 kilometres in total, Liverpool’s total distance in the air is less than 3,000 – which will hopefully allow us to be fresher at the weekend after a midweek Away Day.

The graph below outlines the distance every club in the competition must travel.

With the Reds out of the EFL Cup, our focus yet again this season will very much be on the two Big Ones – the Premier League and the Champions League. And our team is so brilliant, we reckon we’re in contention for both.