Rhian Brewster to Sheffield United for £23.5m a Done Deal – Reds secure smart buyback and big sell-on clause

Rhian Brewster to Sheffield United has been finalised…

That’s according to Paul Joyce, who says a transfer will go through today.

He claims the Reds have secured £23.5m for Brewster’s services – and smartly – that we have three years to buy him back for an agreed fee (although this hasn’t been included in the reports) and will receive an extra 15% of anything the Blades sell him for down the line.

Rhian Brewster will sign for Sheffield United today. £23.5m and a buy-back guaranteed for three years. Liverpool also have a 15pc sell-on. — paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) October 2, 2020

Brewster is a remarkable finisher – and someone who would undeniably score goals for Liverpool if he started up top.

But Jurgen Klopp doesn’t yet trust his all-round game and the likes of Sadio Mane and Mo Salah would struggle with another goal-hungry attacker between them rather than the selfless and mercurially creative Roberto Firmino.

We fully expect Brewster to score goals for the Blades – just like Danny Ings has for Southampton.

And we wish him all the best while he’s at Brammal Lane. If he does really well and refines his game, perhaps we’ll see him back in a few years’ time.