The quality of Throw-Ins in Liverpool’s Champions League Group is going to be off the scale…

Liverpool’s Throw-In coach Thomas Gronnemark has worked with Ajax, Atalanta and FC Midtjylland in previous years – the three clubs we’ve drawn in our Champions League Group!

That’s a pretty crazy coincidence, but when you look at the type of clubs in our Group – it’s no real surprise they’ve called upon the Dane’s expertise…

They all play very attacking football, pride themselves on overachieving with low budgets and bringing through exciting young players. What’s more – they are innovative clubs with innovative managers.

As Champions League Groups go, it’s a brilliant one – and we’re very much looking forward to it.

Ajax and Atalanta are both very good sides, but we hope their attacking style will play into our sides and will provide us space in which to attack and score goals.

Midtjylland are the weakest side, but they have promising attackers in their ranks like Evandro – and defensive midfielder Frank Onyeka is very good – too.