(Video) Klopp nails it on the handball controversies: ‘The refs don’t want to, but they have to stick to the rules’

Jurgen Klopp has blamed the rule makers and not the referees for how the handball laws have affected the start of this Premier League season.

The Liverpool manager was speaking in today’s press-conference and was adamant the current situation isn’t working and hasn’t been decided by football people.

He did reiterate though that he reckons the manner in which linesmen refuse to flag for offside until the end of a phase of play is doing more damage – however – which is interesting as it’s something that often happens with Liverpool considering the incredibly high-line we play.

As he points out though, nothing is going to change imminently, so he thinks the best thing we can do as a team is simply obey until a change comes.